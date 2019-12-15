Colby Covington rips referee Marc Goddard following UFC 245 loss to Kamaru Usman

Colby Covington squared off with Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight championship in the headliner of tonight’s UFC 245 event in Las Vegas.

The highly anticipated main event lived up to the billing, as ‘Chaos’ and ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ proceeded to go to absolute war right from the opening bell.

After four closely contested rounds, the three judges in attendance had the bout scored 3-1 Usman, 3-1 Covington, and 2-2 going into the fifth and final round.

It was in round five that Kamaru Usman turned the tide in his favor, dropping Colby Covington on multiple occasions before forcing the referee to step in due to ground and pound.

The stoppage was that thought to be early by many fans and analysts, however it was clear that Usman was on route to a victory regardless.

Shortly following the events conclusion, Covington took to Twitter where he blasted referee Marc Goddard for “f*cking” him in tonight’s UFC 245 main event.

Normally people do their fucking in the bedroom, not the octagon @marcgoddard_uk! I go in there to kill or be killed. You robbed me of that. You robbed the people of a fair fight. You should be ashamed of yourself. Fake nut shot. Fake eye poke. Fake stoppage. Fake ref. #ufc245 — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) December 15, 2019

“Normally people do their fucking in the bedroom, not the octagon @marcgoddard_uk! I go in there to kill or be killed. You robbed me of that. You robbed the people of a fair fight. You should be ashamed of yourself. Fake nut shot. Fake eye poke. Fake stoppage. Fake ref. #ufc245”

Colby Covington was taken to hospital immediately following the event where it was later determined that he had suffered a broken jaw.

UFC President spoke about Covington’s performance and attitude at tonight’s UFC 245 post-fight press conference (See those remarks here).

Who would you like to see Colby Covington fight next following tonight’s loss to Kamaru Usman? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com December 15, 2019

Stay glued to this site for all of your Mixed Martial Arts news!