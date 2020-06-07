Jorge Masvidal details how UFC conducts contracts negotiations: “(It’s) take it or leave it”

UFC welterweight superstar Jorge Masvidal took to social media to detail how the UFC conducts its contract negotiations, saying it’s “take it or leave it.”

Masvidal is locked into a contract dispute with the UFC right now. The promotion is hoping to book him against UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, but Masvidal is looking to get a raise on his current contract to take the fight. UFC president Dana White doesn’t want to renegotiate the detail, leading to talks for the Usman fight being stalled. The promotion is now looking at Gilbert Burns to step in and fight Usman instead.

Following UFC 250, White told the media that Masvidal is currently locked into a seven-fight contract that won’t be renegotiated. In turn, Masvidal took to social media on Sunday to explain the details of his contract and how the UFC keeps fighters locked into their deals.

I’m in a contract that I had to take to get paid. Same way I got a new contract to fight till. Then a new contract to fight Nate. They keep extending the amounts of fights to my contract to keep me locked up and when I say I only want a 4 fight contract it’s take it or leave it. — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) June 7, 2020

The negotiation is take it or leave it. If I lose you can cut me and not pay out the rest of the contract. If I win I’m not in a position to renegotiate the contract? My dad left a communist regime and has prepared me my whole life — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) June 7, 2020

Why are all the major names having issues? Conor, Jones, cejudo. We have to take it or retire. I love fighting and this is the fight of our lives — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) June 7, 2020

It remains to be seen if the UFC will eventually cave and give the fighters more money, but given White’s comments, that doesn’t seem likely anytime soon.

Do you think the UFC will release Jorge Masvidal?