Dana White was not happy about being asked why so many fighters are asking for more money

UFC president Dana White was not happy when he was asked about why so many fighters on the UFC roster are now asking the organization for more money.

In the last few weeks, we have seen Henry Cejudo retire, Jon Jones ask for his release, Jorge Masvidal ask for more money, Sean O’Malley ask for a raise, and Conor McGregor announce his retirement. For most of these fighters, the No. 1 complaint as to why they are airing their grievances is fighter pay. Compared to most other major professional sports leagues, the UFC pays its athletes a far smaller fraction of the revenue.

Speaking at the UFC 250 post-fight press conference immediately after McGregor revealed his retirement on Twitter, White expressed how surprised he is how many fighters have been asking for a bigger piece of the pie lately in a long-winded rant against the media.

Dana responds to why he thinks so many fighters are asking for more money right now. Says most of the media is going to get laid off in the next few months. pic.twitter.com/PT0jxaMaZQ — Jed I. Goodman (@jedigoodman) June 7, 2020

“I have no idea why this is going on,” White told the media.

“So you want me to tell you why this is going on right now? I love you (Kevin Iole), but that is a really stupid question. Such a stupid question. We’re in a f*cking pandemic and the world is going crazy right now and all these guys are asking for more money. But let me tell you what’s going to happen. I’m going to predict the future here. Most of the media in this country is going to get laid off in the next several months. And everyone wants more money. And nobody wants to get laid off. And all these crazy things are going on in this world right now. Nothing is normal right now. Everything is crazy, and I’m the only guy who is pulling off sporting events right now,” White said.

“You’re asking me a question, I don’t f*cking know. I can’t tell you what’s going to happen in the next month with my business. I don’t know. I don’t give a f*ck. I’m doing what I can to keep the bus on the highway or keep the train on the tracks. I don’t give a f*ck. If people don’t want to fight, you don’t have to fight. If you’re afraid of COVID-19 stay home. Whatever your deal is, you don’t have to do it. I couldn’t explain to you anything that’s going on on planet earth right now. And neither could anyone else.

