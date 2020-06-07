Sean O’Malley explains why his UFC 250 KO was better than Cody Garbrandt’s

UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley explained why his KO over Eddie Wineland was better than Cody Garbrandt’s KO over Raphael Assuncao at UFC 250.

O’Malley flatlined Wineland in devastating fashion to kick off the card, and then Garbrandt scored a last-second KO over Assuncao in the co-main event. Both knockouts were celebrated by fans on social media, with many calling them both early “Knockout of the Year” candidates for 2020. Both fighters were also awarded well-deserved $50,000 bonuses for “Performance of the Night” for their knockouts.

The question many fans had is who had the better KO, O’Malley or Garbrandt? Although he’s obviously biased towards himself, O’Malley took to social media following the event to state he had the better finish.

His looked like something you’d see in a bar fight, mine was clean pure technique. — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) June 7, 2020

Both men clearly had amazing knockouts and choosing between who had the better finish is very hard to say. But if you favor technique over pure power, then O’Malley believes that’s why he has the upper hand in the contest between the two contenders.

The youngster improved to a perfect 4-0 so far in the UFC and has already won back-to-back fights by knockout over Jose Quinonez and now Wineland in 2020 alone. O’Malley’s comeback to the Octagon came after two years away from the UFC due to issues with USADA. But now that he is cleared to fight and ready to go, the UFC seems to be keeping the hot-shot prospect on a busy schedule this year. Even though O’Malley has already fought twice in the last three months, it’s not hard to imagine he gets a third fight sometime this summer as the UFC looks for fighters to take to Fight Island with them.

