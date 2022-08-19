Jorge Masvidal denies that he has verbally agreed to fight Gilbert Burns, ‘Durinho’ responds: “So UFC is lying than ok”

UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal has denied that he’s fighting Gilbert Burns next.

‘Gamebred’ has been out of the octagon since his decision defeat to Colby Covington in March. Following that clash, the two reportedly got into a scuffle weeks later at a Miami bar. Masvidal has since been charged with battery, but he has stated he’s not guilty.

In that time away from the cage, there’s been a name calling to be his return opponent for a while now. ‘Durinho’ has called for a fight with either Masvidal or one of the Diaz brothers for his return. Burns was last seen in the octagon earlier this year, in a brawl with Khamzat Chimaev.

Earlier today, Gilbert Burns stated in an interview with MMAJunkie that his fight with Jorge Masvidal was nearly official. According to the Brazilian, they were just working on the date. He stated:

“Nothing done yet – a lot of talks about the fight with Masvidal – he verbally agreed. I did too. They’re just figuring out the date. No date yet. November was too close, … so December or January. At least I know I have an opponent. Just figuring out the date right now.”

“No. 1 would be MSG in November, but then he said no for that date,” Burns said. “Now December or January, I can wait like 20 more days to go to Brazil. I’m looking forward to go to the Brazil card.”

According to Jorge Masvidal, he’s not agreed to fight Gilbert Burns next. On Twitter, the fan-favorite stated that fans shouldn’t listen to fight news unless it comes from him first.

In response, the Brazilian stated the UFC just must be lying to him then. Burns said that if Masvidal doesn’t want the fight, he can just move on at this point.

So @ufc is lying than ok 🤔 if you don’t want to fight is all good just said the word and I move on, simple as that @GamebredFighter https://t.co/eNCUddzj6N — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) August 19, 2022

“Don’t believe anything anyone says about me unless you hear it from me.” So [the UFC] is lying than ok if you don’t want to fight is all good just said the word and I move on, simple as that [Jorge Masvidal]”

What do you think about Jorge Masvidal vs. Gilbert Burns? Do you want to see the fight? Sound off in the comment section below!