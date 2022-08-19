Jake Paul hits back at Kamaru Usman for “easy fight” comments: “I did better than you did against Tyron Woodley”

Jake Paul has responded to Kamaru Usman’s recent comments downplaying a fight against him.

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ is set to face Leon Edwards in a rematch at UFC 278 tomorrow night. The two first met at UFC on Fox 17 in December 2015, with Usman winning by decision. Now, seven years later, they’re set to run it back.

However, a lot of discussion around the welterweight champion hasn’t revolved around his fight with ‘Rocky’. Instead, Usman has teased that he could move to box next, as well as a fight at light-heavyweight. The 35-year-old has stated his goal is to box Canelo Alvarez.

Earlier this month, Kamaru Usman also discussed boxing Jake Paul, instead of the Mexican superstar. In an appearance on the, I AM ATHLETE podcast, the welterweight champion stated:

“Listen, me and [Jake Paul] get in a scrap right now, he could touch me. I’m not naive or ignorant enough to think – let them put it on the news. I’m a realist. I know I’m gonna dog walk him, but at the same time, everyone has a puncher’s chance.”

Now, Jake Paul has responded to Kamaru Usman’s comments on his podcast. ‘The Problem Child’ hit back at the idea that he’s an easy fight. The 25-year-old also went at Usman for not finishing Tyron Woodley in their 2019 fight.

In that outing, the welterweight dominate for 25 minutes but didn’t earn a finish. Meanwhile, Paul did go the distance with ‘The Chosen One’ in their first boxing encounter. However, he did score a sixth-round knockout in the rematch.

“Basically, he fought Tyron Woodley for 25 minutes in the octagon and didn’t do a thing to harm Tyron. It was a boring fight, couldn’t hurt Tyron with his punches. Yet, I go in there, less than a year later, and knockout Tyron Woodley. But Kamaru Usman is going around saying ‘it would be easy if I box Jake Paul’.”

Jake Paul continued, “So, Kamaru, let’s do it then. I did better than you did against Tyron Woodley, that’s an easy comparison right there. You can sit there and talk all you want, but at the end of the day, you know it’s a money fight… If it was an easy fight, why wouldn’t you take the bag?”