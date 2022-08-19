Michael Bisping says he would “sign off” on a Luke Rockhold title shot if he can defeat Paulo Costa at UFC 278: “He does conceive, believe, achieve and he carries himself like a samurai!”

Michael Bisping believes Luke Rockhold should get a title if he wins his fight at UFC 278.

Rockhold is making his return to the Octagon for the first time in over three years as he faces Paulo Costa in the co-main event of UFC 278. It’s an intriguing matchup that has been full of trash-talking and in the lead-up to the scrap Rockhold has made it known he wants a title should he win.

However, Dana White has said he’s uncertain if Rockhold would get a title shot, but his longtime rival in Bisping thinks the former champ should.

“If Izzy is still the champ [after Alex Pereira fight] and Rockhold wins [against Costa], I don’t know if that gets him the shot, but I’ll say this, ‘I sign off on that.’ I don’t mind that at all,” Bisping said on his YouTube channel (via Sportskeeda). “Rockhold has the history, he’s a former champion, he’s a name in the division, people know his name, he fights very well, he just doesn’t talk very well… but he does conceive, believe, achieve and he does carry himself like a samurai.”

Although Michael Bisping believes Luke Rockhold should get a title shot with a win over Paulo Costa, he doesn’t think Rockhold will win. However, he says he is rooting for his former foe to win at UFC 278.

“I think I’ve got Costa. I want Luke to win,” Bisping said. “As a fighter, anyone that you fight and that you beat, you want them always to win because then you can say, ‘Listen, only I can beat him, he’s really good, he doesn’t get beat by anyone.’ And if anyone beats you, you want them always to win as well because you can say, ‘Look, they beat everybody, that guy’s amazing.’ So for those reasons, I want Rockhold to win.”

