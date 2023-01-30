Jorge Masvidal declines to put ‘BMF’ title on the line against Gilbert Burns at UFC 287: “I could give a f*ck less”

Don’t expect to see the BMF title on the line for Jorge Masvidal vs. Gilbert Burns.

‘Gamebred’ has been out of action since his clash with Colby Covington last March. In that outing, ‘Chaos’ easily dominated with his wrestling en route to a lopsided unanimous decision victory. Weeks following that loss, Masvidal allegedly assaulted Covington in a Miami bar.

While he’s been out of action for upwards of a year, the welterweight contender has still been a high-profile name. So much so, that Gilbert Burns has spent the better part of the last six months attempting to fight him. ‘Durinho’ and Masvidal were in discussions to fight at UFC 281 in Brazil earlier this month.

Ultimately, talks fell through, and the Brazilian wound up submitting Neil Magny at the event. While Burns stated he was done chasing a potential fight with Masvidal, he won’t have to chase any longer. Last week, Dana White announced the two would clash at UFC 287.

While Gilbert Burns is happy to fight Jorge Masvidal, he also wants more than the fight. On Twitter, the Brazilian requested that the fight be five rounds. Furthermore, he would like the symbolic BMF title that Masvidal won in 2019, on the line.

Come on @danawhite April 8 has to be 5 rounds! Put that belt on the line! Everybody knows It’s only one guy in the @ufc that fights ANYONE! #ufc287 pic.twitter.com/XRYhB2phLP — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) January 30, 2023

Jorge Masvidal declines to put his BMF title on the line

However, don’t expect that to actually happen. In a recent appearance on The MMA Hour alongside Ariel Helwani, Masvidal shot the BMF title request down. The welterweight contender stated that unless the UFC offers more money, it’s not going to happen.

“Yeah [I’d do it if] they pay me BMF money. But, the UFC ain’t going to up the money so, sorry Gilbert,” stated Masvidal during his recent appearance on The MMA Hour. “I already got my contract man, I could give a f*ck less. Three rounds, three rounds is more than enough for me for Gilbert, bro.”

He continued, “Bro, I like all the publicity and the extra he’s putting into it and stuff. But brother, three rounds is all I need for that, you know.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see the BMF title return? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!