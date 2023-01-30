Logan Paul teases “major announcement” with Dana White

Logan Paul is set to make a ‘major announcement’ on Tuesday with Dana White.

Paul and White have had a good relationship with the UFC boss giving the brash YouTuber tickets to events and being on his podcast. As well, for years, Paul has said he wanted to do an MMA fight in the UFC, given he has a wrestling background.

Now, Paul took to social media to release a teaser video saying he has a major announcement, and in the video, all it talks about is Paul fighting in the UFC.

Throughout the video are clips of Rogan saying Paul is a good fighter, Paul saying he wants to fight in the UFC and even Dana White saying the American is a good boxer. White has also said he won’t rule out Paul fighting in the UFC at some point.

“Well, who would you want to fight? [It’s different] You have wrestling and boxing. You’ve done jiu-jitsu, right? I’m not saying no. I’m not saying no,” White said on Impaulsive.

Although the video shows Logan Paul talking about fighting in the UFC, many think the announcement is a partnership between the UFC and Prime. Prime, of course, is a sports drink created by Paul and fellow influencer KSI. White was also seen drinking Prime after a UFC event at the post-fight press conference which added to the speculation.

As of right now, Paul is still focused on boxing and WWE. He made his return to WWE following a knee injury, on Saturday as he competed at the Royal Rumble. In boxing, he last competed in an exhibition match against Floyd Mayweather, while being 0-1 as a pro losing a split decision to KSI.

