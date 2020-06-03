Jorge Masvidal not happy with current UFC negotiations: “Shouldn’t be this hard to get a deal done”

Jorge Masvidal has not competed inside of the Octagon since defeating Nate Diaz for the BMF Title at UFC 244 in November of 2019.

Despite his incredible run last year, which included stoppage wins over Darren Till, Ben Askren and the aforementioned ‘Stockton Slugger’, Masvidal has not been booked to fight in 2020.

‘Gamebred’ was originally rumored to be in negotiations for a welterweight title fight with reigning division kingpin Kamaru Usman. However, most recently Jorge Masvidal has been linked to a potential rematch with Nate Diaz.

Despite the constants rumors and high demand for Masvidal’s return, nothing has materialized for the streaking welterweight contender.

Jorge took to Twitter earlier this evening where he voiced his frustrations.

Shouldn’t be this hard to get a deal done #fuckery — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) June 3, 2020

“Shouldn’t be this hard to get a deal done. F*ckery.” Jorge Masvidal wrote on the popular social media platform.

When a fight fan then suggested that ‘Gamebred’ should turn to Ali Abdelaziz for management, Masvidal’s manager Abe Kawa responded with the following message.

I keep trying to get him to go to him. He just can’t see himself as a true #american being in business with that type of guy. Stay on him though!! — Ibrahim Kawa (@Abraham_kawa) June 3, 2020

“I keep trying to get him to go to him. He just can’t see himself as a true American being in business with that type of guy. Stay on him though!!” Kawa replied.

Aside from Kamaru Usman and Nate Diaz, another potential fight for Jorge Masvidal is with former friend turned enemy Colby Covington.

The former interim title challenger, ‘Chaos’, shared his desire to fight ‘Gamebred’ in the cage earlier this week.

“”It would definitely be the friends-turned-enemies angle with ‘Journeyman,’ ‘Street Judas,’ Jorge Masvidal. Jorge can’t read, he can’t write, he can’t spell and he definitely can’t fight,” Covington said to The Score’s James Lynch. “What’s going on? Why does [Masvidal] not want to fight Usman? Why’s he holding out? Why’s he scared? Maybe there’s something going on that we don’t know about.”

