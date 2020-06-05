UFC 250 weigh-in results: Headliners hit their marks

On Saturday night, the UFC will return to our screens with UFC 250, an under-the-radar pay-per-view emanating from the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas.

UFC 250 will be headlined by a women’s featherweight title fight between champion Amanda Nunes, who also holds the promotion’s bantamweight strap, and challenger Felicia Spencer. The bout will mark Nunes’ first defense of the featherweight title since she captured it with an unforgettable knockout win over Cris Cyborg. The bout will also mark Spencer’s first shot at UFC gold.

The card will be co-headlined by a bantamweight fight between former champion Cody Garbrandt, who will be looking to rebound from a trio of knockout losses to TJ Dillashaw (twice) and Pedro Munhoz, and long-time contender Raphael Assuncao.

The UFC 250 main card will also feature two other dynamite bantamweight bouts as Aljamain Sterling takes on Cory Sandhagen in a perceived No. 1 contender fight, and Sean O’Malley looks to continue his meteoric rise against former WEC champ Eddie Wineland.

The main card will be rounded out by a welterweight fight between Neil Magny and Anthony Rocco Martin.

On Friday morning, the many talented fighters on the UFC 250 bill stepped onto the scales to weigh in for battle. See the full weigh-in results below (via MMA Junkie):

***Weigh-ins commence at 12:00pm ET – Refresh for updates***

UFC 250 main card | 10:00pm ET on ESPN+ pay-per-view

Champ Amanda Nunes (145) vs. Felicia Spencer (144.5) – for women’s featherweight title

Raphael Assuncao (136) vs. Cody Garbrandt (136)

Cory Sandhagen (135.5) vs. Aljamain Sterling (136)

Neil Magny (171) vs. Anthony Rocco Martin (170.5)

Sean O’Malley (136) vs. Eddie Wineland (136)

UFC 250 Prelims | 8:00pm ET on ESPN/ESPN+

Alex Caceres (146) vs. Chase Hooper (145.5)

Ian Heinisch (185.5) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (185.5)

Brian Kelleher (146) vs. Cody Stamann (145.5)

Charles Byrd (184.5) vs. Maki Pitolo (185.5)

UFC 250 Early Prelims | 6:00 pm ET on UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+