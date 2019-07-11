Jorge Masvidal calls out Conor McGregor

Jorge Masvidal is seeing green and a fight with Conor McGregor could help him cash in.

Masvidal is the talk of the mixed martial arts world following UFC 239. His devastating flying knee knockout over Ben Askren in just five seconds has skyrocketed “Gamebred’s” popularity. With Masvidal on cloud nine, he’s hoping to capitalize on his momentum with a title shot or a “money fight” with a “Notorious” star.

During an appearance on The Dan Le Batard Show, Jorge Masvidal said that while he’s gunning for Kamaru Usman’s UFC welterweight gold he’d also like to get a crack at McGregor:

“Definitely the title, definitely Kamaru Usman interests me. He’s got the title and that’s what I want but he’s always having injuries and things are happening,” Masvidal said (via MMAFighting.com). “Another guy that interests me because it’s just a fight that if we made it, it’s going to sell a lot and I’m going to get the money that I deserve and you can see you put me in there in a fight and I’m going to fight. I’m going to give you what the fans. I’ve never pulled out of a fight.

“I want [Conor] McGregor. I want to break his face. I think that’s an easy paycheck. He’s got these cash symbols written all over his face for me. I just don’t see it going his way if I’m honest with you.”

It shouldn’t take long for fight fans to figure out who Masvidal will compete against next. The third-ranked UFC welterweight appeared on BJPenn.com Radio and said his next big fight should be finalized in less than 30 days.

Do you like the idea of Jorge Masvidal vs. Conor McGregor?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/11/2019.