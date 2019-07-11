PHOTO | Paulo Costa looks ridiculously jacked ahead of UFC 241

Paulo Costa has always been a big middleweight. Heading into his UFC 241 showdown with former UFC middleweight title challenger Yoel Romero, he looks absolutely massive.

Early on Thursday morning, the Brazilian knockout artist shared a photo to his Instagram account which shows him glazed in sweat, taking what is surely a well-deserved breather. His shoulders and arms look like those of a rhinoceros.

“No words,” the caption for Costa’s post read. We feel the same way.

Several of Costa’s other recent Instagram posts shed further light on his unbelievable physique.

Paulo Costa will enter his UFC 241 fight with Yoel Romero with a perfect 12-0 record. He has not fought since UFC 226 in July, 2018, when he defeated Ultimate Fighter veteran Uriah Hall in the second round of a back-and-forth fight. Prior to that victory, he delivered a lopsided beating of former UFC welterweight champion Johny Hendricks. Before that, he won his first two UFC bouts, defeating Oluwale Bamgbose and Gareth McLellan, both by stoppage.

Yoel Romero, on the other hand, will enter the cage riding a similar layoff, having not fought since June of 2018, when he lost a decision to reigning middleweight champion Robert Whittaker. Romero missed weight for this fight, which meant it did not technically register as a title fight.

Given their respective positions in the middleweight division, the winner of this Paulo Costa vs. Yoel Romero fight will likely be well positioned for a middleweight title shot. The title will next be on the line at UFC 243 in October, when interim champion Israel Adesanya collides with undisputed champion Robert Whittaker.

UFC 241 goes down on August 17 in Anaheim, California. Do you think the ridiculously jacked Paulo Costa will pull of a win on the card? Make your prediction in the comments section!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/11/2019.