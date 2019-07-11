UFC rankings update: Amanda Nunes climbs p4p list, Jorge Masvidal cracks welterweight top 3

The official UFC rankings have been updated in the wake of last Saturday’s UFC 239 card, and as expected, there have been some big changes.
Most notably, reigning UFC women’s bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes has taken a big climb up the UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings, carried by her head kick induced stoppage of former champ Holly Holm.
And of course, Jorge Masvidal has taken a nice climb up the welterweight rankings on the strength of his record-breaking, five-second knockout win over Ben Askren.
The men’s bantamweight rankings have also experienced some changes, thanks in part to Song Yadong’s big win at UFC 239, but also to the UFC release of long-time contender John Lineker.
Note:
+/- = movement in rankings
*NR = Not previously ranked
T = Tie
POUND-FOR-POUND
1 Daniel Cormier
2 Jon Jones
3 Khabib Nurmagomedov
4 Henry Cejudo
5 Amanda Nunes +1
6 Max Holloway -1
7 Kamaru Usman
8 Dustin Poirier
9 Conor McGregor
10 Robert Whittaker
11 Stipe Miocic
12 Tony Ferguson
13 Valentina Shevchenko
14 Tyron Woodley
15 Jessica Andrade
FLYWEIGHT
Champion: Henry Cejudo
1 Joseph Benavidez
2 Jussier Formiga
3 Alexandre Pantoja
4 Deiveson Figueiredo
5 Tim Elliott
6 Rogerio Bontorin
7 Ryan Benoit
8 Jordan Espinosa
9 Kai Kara France
10 Alex Perez
11 Raulian Paiva
12 Matt Schnell
13 VACANT
14 VACANT
15 VACANT
BANTAMWEIGHT
Champion: Henry Cejudo
1 Marlon Moraes
2 Aljamain Sterling
3 Raphael Assuncao
4 Petr Yan
5 Pedro Munhoz
6 Dominick Cruz
7 Cody Garbrandt
8 Jimmie Rivera
9 Corey Sandhagen
10 Cody Stamann +1
11 Rob Font +1
12 John Dodson +1
13 Song Yadong *NR
14 Thomas Almeida +1
15 Ricky Simon *NR
FEATHERWEIGHT
Champion: Max Holloway
1 Alexander Volkanovski
2 Brian Ortega
3 Jose Aldo
4 Frankie Edgar
5 Zabit Magomedsharipov
6 Chan Sung Jung
7 Yair Rodriguez +1
8 Jeremy Stephens -1
9 Renato Moicano +1
10 Josh Emmett -1
11 Calvin Kattar
12 Mirsad Bektic
13 Arnold Allen *NR
14 Shane Burgos
15 Ricardo Lamas -2
LIGHTWEIGHT
Champion: Khabib Nurmagomedov
1 Dustin Poirier (Interim Champion)
2 Tony Ferguson
3 Conor McGregor
4 Donald Cerrone
5 Justin Gaethje
6 Al Iaquinta
7 Edson Barboza
8 Kevin Lee
9 Anthony Pettis
10 Paul Felder
11 Charles Oliveira
12 Gregor Gillespie
13 Alexander Hernandez
14 Islam Makhachev
15 James Vick
WELTERWEIGHT
Champion: Kamaru Usman
1 Tyron Woodley
2 Colby Covington
3 Jorge Masvidal +1
4 Rafael Dos Anjos -1
5 Darren Till +1
6 Stephen Thompson +1
7 Anthony Pettis +1
8 Santiago Ponzinibbio +1
9 Ben Askren -4
10 Robbie Lawler
11 (T) Leon Edwards
11 (T) Demian Maia +1
13 Neil Magny
14 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
15 Vincente Luque
MIDDLEWEIGHT
Champion: Robert Whittaker
1 Israel Adesanya (Interim Champion)
2 Yoel Romero
3 Kelvin Gastelum
4 Jack Hermansson
5 Ronaldo Souza
6 Chris Weidman
7 Paulo Costa
8 Derek Brunson
9 Jared Cannonier
10 Ian Heinisch
11 Brad Tavares
12 Uriah Hall
13 Antonio Carlos Junior
14 David Branch
15 Anderson Silva
LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT
Champion: Jon Jones
1 Daniel Cormier
2 Thiago Santos
3 Anthony Smith
4 Dominick Reyes
5 Jan Blachowicz +1
6 Alexander Gustafsson -1
7 Volkan Oezdemir
8 Corey Anderson
9 Ilir Latifi
10 Glover Teixeira
11 Aleksandar Rakic
12 Johnny Walker
13 Mauricio Rua
14 Nikita Krylov
15 Misha Cirkunov
HEAVYWEIGHT
Champion: Daniel Cormier
1 Stipe Miocic
2 Francis Ngannou
3 Junior Dos Santos
4 Curtis Blaydes
5 Derrick Lewis
6 Alexander Volkov
7 Alistair Overeem
8 Cain Velasquez
9 Aleksei Oleinik
10 Shamil Abdurakhimov
11 Blagoy Ivanov
12 Tai Tuivasa
13 Marcin Tybura
14 Walt Harris
15 Augusto Sakai
WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT
Champion: Jessica Andrade
1 Rose Namajunas
2 Tatiana Suarez
3 Nina Ansaroff
4 Joanna Jedrzejczyk
5 Claudia Gadelha
6 Weili Zhang
7 Michelle Waterson
8 Tecia Torres
9 Carla Esparza
10 Alexa Grasso +1
11 Cynthia Calvillo -1
12 Felice Herrig
13 Karolina Kowalkiewicz
14 Cortney Casey +1
15 Yan Xiaonan *NR
WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT
Champion: Valentina Shevchenko
1 Jessica Eye
2 Katlyn Chookagian
3 Liz Carmouche
4 Joanna Jedrzejczyk
5 Joanne Calderwood
6 Roxanne Modafferi -1
7 Andrea Lee
8 Alexis Davis
9 Jennifer Maia
10 Lauren Murphy
11 Montana De La Rosa
12 Mara Romero Borella
13 Maycee Barber
14 Paige VanZant
15 Poliana Botelho
WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT
Champion: Amanda Nunes
1 Germaine de Randamie
2 Ketlen Vieira +1
3 Holly Holm -1
4 Aspen Ladd
5 Raquel Pennington
6 Cat Zingano
7 Yana Kunitskaya
8 Marion Reneau
9 Irene Aldana
10 Sara McMann
11 Macy Chiasson
12 Lina Lansberg
13 Tonya Evinger
14 Sijara Eubanks
15 Bethe Correia
