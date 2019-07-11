UFC rankings update: Amanda Nunes climbs p4p list, Jorge Masvidal cracks welterweight top 3

The official UFC rankings have been updated in the wake of last Saturday’s UFC 239 card, and as expected, there have been some big changes.

Most notably, reigning UFC women’s bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes has taken a big climb up the UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings, carried by her head kick induced stoppage of former champ Holly Holm.

And of course, Jorge Masvidal has taken a nice climb up the welterweight rankings on the strength of his record-breaking, five-second knockout win over Ben Askren.

The men’s bantamweight rankings have also experienced some changes, thanks in part to Song Yadong’s big win at UFC 239, but also to the UFC release of long-time contender John Lineker.

Here are the latest UFC rankings (h/t MMA Mania):

Note:

+/- = movement in rankings

*NR = Not previously ranked

T = Tie

POUND-FOR-POUND

1 Daniel Cormier

2 Jon Jones

3 Khabib Nurmagomedov

4 Henry Cejudo

5 Amanda Nunes +1

6 Max Holloway -1

7 Kamaru Usman

8 Dustin Poirier

9 Conor McGregor

10 Robert Whittaker

11 Stipe Miocic

12 Tony Ferguson

13 Valentina Shevchenko

14 Tyron Woodley

15 Jessica Andrade

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Henry Cejudo

1 Joseph Benavidez

2 Jussier Formiga

3 Alexandre Pantoja

4 Deiveson Figueiredo

5 Tim Elliott

6 Rogerio Bontorin

7 Ryan Benoit

8 Jordan Espinosa

9 Kai Kara France

10 Alex Perez

11 Raulian Paiva

12 Matt Schnell

13 VACANT

14 VACANT

15 VACANT

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Henry Cejudo

1 Marlon Moraes

2 Aljamain Sterling

3 Raphael Assuncao

4 Petr Yan

5 Pedro Munhoz

6 Dominick Cruz

7 Cody Garbrandt

8 Jimmie Rivera

9 Corey Sandhagen

10 Cody Stamann +1

11 Rob Font +1

12 John Dodson +1

13 Song Yadong *NR

14 Thomas Almeida +1

15 Ricky Simon *NR

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: Max Holloway

1 Alexander Volkanovski

2 Brian Ortega

3 Jose Aldo

4 Frankie Edgar

5 Zabit Magomedsharipov

6 Chan Sung Jung

7 Yair Rodriguez +1

8 Jeremy Stephens -1

9 Renato Moicano +1

10 Josh Emmett -1

11 Calvin Kattar

12 Mirsad Bektic

13 Arnold Allen *NR

14 Shane Burgos

15 Ricardo Lamas -2

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: Khabib Nurmagomedov

1 Dustin Poirier (Interim Champion)

2 Tony Ferguson

3 Conor McGregor

4 Donald Cerrone

5 Justin Gaethje

6 Al Iaquinta

7 Edson Barboza

8 Kevin Lee

9 Anthony Pettis

10 Paul Felder

11 Charles Oliveira

12 Gregor Gillespie

13 Alexander Hernandez

14 Islam Makhachev

15 James Vick

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: Kamaru Usman

1 Tyron Woodley

2 Colby Covington

3 Jorge Masvidal +1

4 Rafael Dos Anjos -1

5 Darren Till +1

6 Stephen Thompson +1

7 Anthony Pettis +1

8 Santiago Ponzinibbio +1

9 Ben Askren -4

10 Robbie Lawler

11 (T) Leon Edwards

11 (T) Demian Maia +1

13 Neil Magny

14 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

15 Vincente Luque

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: Robert Whittaker

1 Israel Adesanya (Interim Champion)

2 Yoel Romero

3 Kelvin Gastelum

4 Jack Hermansson

5 Ronaldo Souza

6 Chris Weidman

7 Paulo Costa

8 Derek Brunson

9 Jared Cannonier

10 Ian Heinisch

11 Brad Tavares

12 Uriah Hall

13 Antonio Carlos Junior

14 David Branch

15 Anderson Silva

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Jon Jones

1 Daniel Cormier

2 Thiago Santos

3 Anthony Smith

4 Dominick Reyes

5 Jan Blachowicz +1

6 Alexander Gustafsson -1

7 Volkan Oezdemir

8 Corey Anderson

9 Ilir Latifi

10 Glover Teixeira

11 Aleksandar Rakic

12 Johnny Walker

13 Mauricio Rua

14 Nikita Krylov

15 Misha Cirkunov

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Daniel Cormier

1 Stipe Miocic

2 Francis Ngannou

3 Junior Dos Santos

4 Curtis Blaydes

5 Derrick Lewis

6 Alexander Volkov

7 Alistair Overeem

8 Cain Velasquez

9 Aleksei Oleinik

10 Shamil Abdurakhimov

11 Blagoy Ivanov

12 Tai Tuivasa

13 Marcin Tybura

14 Walt Harris

15 Augusto Sakai

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: Jessica Andrade

1 Rose Namajunas

2 Tatiana Suarez

3 Nina Ansaroff

4 Joanna Jedrzejczyk

5 Claudia Gadelha

6 Weili Zhang

7 Michelle Waterson

8 Tecia Torres

9 Carla Esparza

10 Alexa Grasso +1

11 Cynthia Calvillo -1

12 Felice Herrig

13 Karolina Kowalkiewicz

14 Cortney Casey +1

15 Yan Xiaonan *NR

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Valentina Shevchenko

1 Jessica Eye

2 Katlyn Chookagian

3 Liz Carmouche

4 Joanna Jedrzejczyk

5 Joanne Calderwood

6 Roxanne Modafferi -1

7 Andrea Lee

8 Alexis Davis

9 Jennifer Maia

10 Lauren Murphy

11 Montana De La Rosa

12 Mara Romero Borella

13 Maycee Barber

14 Paige VanZant

15 Poliana Botelho

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Amanda Nunes

1 Germaine de Randamie

2 Ketlen Vieira +1

3 Holly Holm -1

4 Aspen Ladd

5 Raquel Pennington

6 Cat Zingano

7 Yana Kunitskaya

8 Marion Reneau

9 Irene Aldana

10 Sara McMann

11 Macy Chiasson

12 Lina Lansberg

13 Tonya Evinger

14 Sijara Eubanks

15 Bethe Correia

What do you think of these updated UFC rankings?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/11/2019.