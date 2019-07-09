Jorge Masvidal expects next fight to be finalized in ‘less than 30 days’

After his record-breaking, five-second knockout of Ben Askren, surging UFC welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal is on the hunt for big fights and big paydays. In fact, he met with some higher-ups at the UFC to discuss just those topics on Monday evening.

“I feel great right now,” Masvidal said on the latest episode of BJPenn.com Radio. “We were just over at the UFC Performance Institute, having a little meeting, a sit-down with the uppers. We want to get a plan formulated and get your boy back in there to fight. The biggest fight possible that I can get my hands on. Not taking any steps back, just forward.”

“I like to compete so that’s something you’ll definitely be seeing me do, man. I’m trying to get that on paper so I can be competing very soon. We’re waiting for contracts.”

While Jorge Masvidal is making it a priority to fight again very soon, he says it’s crucial he’s paid like the UFC star he’s become.

“Not that I’m going to throw a fit now, but I need to get paid,” he said. “I need to make that very clear. I’m not going to take no fights that don’t elevate me because I bring a certain something to the sport. Besides that immense violence that I bring, I’ve never missed weight, I’ve never had to withdraw the week of the fight. I’m a solid bet. When I come to fight, I have numerous awards, the Fight of the Night and what not. I’ve separated myself from the pack. So, it’s time that my paycheck reflects that.

Masvidal believes he’s earned a significant pay boost by simply becoming a fighter that fans will unfailingly tune in to watch.

“I think it’s just mainly this sheer violence, back-to-back. You saw my last fight [with Darren Till], people want to see that, but they also want to see can I do better,” he explained. “I come out and do this, so now it leaves a big question mark in your head thinking ‘Man, can he outdo his last fight? Because he just broke the record, what’s this crazy mother-fucker going to do the next time?’. I’m baptizing people and people like to see that shit. And people are finding out and telling other people ‘Hey if you want to see violence at its finest with some science behind it, tune in to this motherfucker, bro, he’s pretty wild.'”

“I know where I should be at and I’m confident we’re going to get those numbers man.”

At this stage, the only fighters ranked ahead of Jorge Masvidal at welterweight are Rafael dos Anjos, Colby Covington, Tyron Woodley, and the champion Kamaru Usman. Masvidal wouldn’t divulge who he believes he’ll fight next, but acknowledged that it could be a title fight with Usman or another big fight in the division.

“Could be, very well could be,” he said. “Could be something else very big as well. I won’t get into too much detail because I can’t, but it’ll be something sweet. Mans will be happy, they’ll definitely be tuning in.”

Needless to say it sounds like Jorge Masvidal is working on something for his next fight. And while the details of that next fight remain a mystery to those outside his inner circle, he assures we’ll all know soon.

“Can I give info on that?” Masvidal asked his manager as his appearance on BJPenn.com Radio wrapped up. “Less than 30 days.”

In the meantime, Masvidal simply plans on getting back in the gym and sharpening up his weapons.

“I’m just going to be at the gym training because I fucking miss it already man,” he said. “Some techniques I want to sharpen up, shit. I just like to send my love to my craft. I’m in there a lot. I don’t got no injuries right now, so why wouldn’t I be at the gym just training?”

Who do you want to see Jorge Masvidal fight next?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/9/2019.