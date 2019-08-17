Jorge Masvidal calls Ben Askren a “Ho” for wanting to clear the air with Anthony Pettis

Jorge Masvidal may have knocked out Ben Askren in record-setting time at UFC 239, but that clearly has not put an end to their rivalry.

Earlier today, video footage was leaked of Askren’s longtime friend and training partner Anthony Pettis telling Yoel Romero he was happy to see ‘Gamebred’ win at last month’s pay-per-view event in Las Vegas.

“How is Jorge Masvidal doing?” Pettis asked Romero. “Good for him bro. I was happy to see that. You know that’s my teammate man, but that was one beautiful ass knockout.”

That video did not sit well with Ben Askren, who later took to Twitter and said he hopes to clear the air with ‘Showtime’.

I agree Dillon this is unacceptable. @Showtimepettis and I aren’t bffs but I thought we had a respect and kinship where feelings and statements like this did not happen. I hope Anthony can clear this up and make his feelings transparent. I don’t need fake friends. https://t.co/SW1dBZoV8m — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) August 17, 2019

When Jorge Masvidal caught wind of the video, as well as Ben Askren’s reaction, he proceeded to release the following statement of his own on the matter.

You’re a great friend Ben asking someone to clear the air up the day of their fight and waste brain power on your feelings #onceahoalwaysaho #supernecessary https://t.co/WZoHwCGbDm — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) August 17, 2019

Anthony Pettis returns to the Octagon in tonight’s UFC 241 co-headliner for a welterweight bout with Nate Diaz.

As for Showtime’s Roufusport teammate Ben Askren, ‘Funky’ is set to return to the cage at UFC Singapore for a scrap with submission ace Demian Maia.

Meanwhile, Jorge Masvidal is will awaiting his next assignment from the UFC. ‘Gamebred’ has expressed interest in potential fights with Kamaru Usman, Leon Edwards, Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz.

