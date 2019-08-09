Leon Edwards talks UFC future, potential Jorge Masvidal fight





No. 4 ranked UFC welterweight contender Leon Edwards recently sat down with BJPenn.com’s Natasha Hooper at his training camp: Core Fit in Birmingham, England.

In this chat, “Rocky” discusses how he started fighting, and what he plans to achieve in his remaining UFC career. He also shares his thoughts on the upcoming fight between reigning welterweight champ Kamaru Usman and top contender Colby Covington, and his own potential rematch against Usman for the title. Lastly, he gives an update on his beef with Jorge Masvidal and discusses a potential fight with the American Top Team rep.

Also in the interview, Leon Edwards talks about being underestimated and calls out opponents he has already beaten. Believing he is the best in the world, he discusses how his Birmingham background and past performances have defined him.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/9/2019.