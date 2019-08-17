Jon Jones blasts ‘snake’ Chael Sonnen over recent remarks

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones took aim at former opponent Chael Sonnen this afternoon over some recent comments made by the Bellator star.

Late Friday night, ‘The American Gangster‘ took Twitter where he posted the following message directed at ‘Bones‘.

And you’ve beaten some of the best, but nobody believes a word you say. — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) August 17, 2019

“And you’ve beaten some of the best, but nobody believes a word you say.”

The insult was preceded by some comments from Sonnen suggesting that Jones days as UFC champion are numbered.

“Over time he’s going to have to move weight class if he wants to be remembered…He needs to expand, he needs to show on some level that he can go out there and compete with (Daniel) Cormier clean,” Sonnen said.

“I don’t think he realizes how quick that clock is winding down. He will not be the world champion at 35 years old. He absolutely will not be. He likely, will not even be the main event or co-main event by 36 years old. By 37 years old, he will be fighting for his place in the sport. That’s just the way it goes.”

This afternoon Jon Jones would respond to Chael Sonnen by calling the Oregon native a ‘snake’ who is just bitter about having his dreams crushed.

Lol you mad bro? https://t.co/rt5Jp1RFmc — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) August 17, 2019

I know he’s not, crushed his dreams. I can hear the bitterness when that snake speaks. I’m sure he’ll appreciate this podcast acknowledgment though. https://t.co/VCpCECRJih — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) August 17, 2019

“I know he’s not, crushed his dreams. I can hear the bitterness when that snake speaks. I’m sure he’ll appreciate this podcast acknowledgment though.”

Jon Jones and Chael Sonnen have a storied history which includes one fight inside of the Octagon.

The pair squared off for Jones’ UFC light heavyweight title at UFC 159 in April of 2013, with ‘Bones’ emerging victorious by way of first round TKO.

Since then, Jon Jones has gone on to win seven fights in a row and establish himself as the greatest light heavyweight fighter in mixed martial arts history.

As for Chael Sonnen, the “People’s Champ” would fight two more times under the UFC banner before ultimately making the jump to Bellator.

After joining the Viacom-owned promotion in 2017, Sonnen has gone 2-3, scoring victories over fellow veterans Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson and Wanderlei Silva in that time.

What do you make of the latest spat between Jon Jones and Chael Sonnen?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com August 17, 2019