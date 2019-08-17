Anthony Pettis wants to smoke weed with Nate Diaz after UFC 241

Anthony Pettis says that he and Nate Diaz aren’t cool, but he would still like to smoke some weed with him after they fight at UFC 241.

TMZ Sports spoke to Pettis before this weekend’s blockbuster pay-per-view event, and Pettis said he would like to burn one with Diaz after the fight.

“F*ck yeah, hell yeah,” Pettis said. “Honestly, after this fight is done and there’s no beef, I’m going to settle it in the Octagon and afterward if we spark one up, we spark one up.”

Pettis said he saw the video of Diaz smoking CBD at the UFC 241 open workouts, and he said he supports him.

“That’s dope, I support that,” Anthony Pettis said. “I smoke weed too, but I can’t smoke with the fight coming up. I’m pretty sure he was smoking CBD since we have to get drug tested on Saturday.”

According to Pettis, even though he’s open to burning one with Diaz after the fight, he’s still not cool with his opponent, and he will do everything he can to get his hand raised. This is a grudge match for the former UFC lightweight champion.

“No, we’re not cool. Me and Nate are not cool,” Anthony Pettis said. “We never had any kind of relationship other than him throwing his middle fingers up at me. So if you ask me, I’m assuming we have a problem. But now after this fight unfolds, there’s no real problem. I feel like he’s jealous of where I was at in my career and where he was at in his career. He had the Conor McGregor fight, got his income up, got his followers up, and now he’s content.”

Pettis and Diaz meet tonight in the main event of UFC 241. The main event is a rematch between UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic.

How excited are you for Anthony Pettis vs. Nate Diaz?