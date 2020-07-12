Jorge Masvidal reacts followng loss to Kamaru Usman at UFC 251

Jorge Masvidal came up short in his quest to dethrone reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 251 in Abu Dhabi.

‘Gamebred’ had accepted a title fight with ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ on extremely short notice after Usman’s originally slated opponent Gilbert Burns was forced off the card due to a positive test for Covid-19.

Despite not having a full training camp, Jorge Masvidal was exuding a ton of confidence ahead of tonight’s showdown with Kamaru Usman.

Unfortunately for ‘Gamebred’, that confidence did not translate into his finest performance. Instead, after a strong opening round Masvidal was seemingly dominated by Usman on route to losing a unanimous decision.

It was a tough night at the office for the promotions BMF title holder, one that he calls a “shitty performance”.

“I just feel like I let a lot of people down. It was a shitty performance.” Jorge Masvidal stated shortly following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC 251 event on Fight Island.

Tonight’s loss to Usman snapped Masvidal’s impressive three-fight win streak. During that stretch the Miami native had scored stoppage victories over Nate Diaz, Ben Askren and Darren Till. In the cases of ‘Funky’ and ‘The Gorilla’, Jorge had left both men lifeless after scoring sensational knockouts.

While tonight’s loss is no doubt a disappointing pill to swallow for ‘Gamebred’, he still has a ton of options for his next Octagon appearance.

Jorge Masvidal has ongoing beefs with top welterweight contenders in Leon Edwards and Colby Covington. ‘Chaos’ actually blasted ‘Gamebred’ for his performance earlier tonight, mocking the fight as being a real “barn burner”.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on July 12, 2020