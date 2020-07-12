Dwayne Johnson reacts to Kamaru Usman defeating Jorge Masvidal at UFC 251

Dwayne Johnson was watching last night’s UFC 251 main event with keen interest as his friend Jorge Masvidal squared off with Kamaru Usman.

If you recall, ‘The Rock’ was the man who presented the BMF Title to ‘Gamebred’ following his TKO victory over Nate Diaz at UFC 244.

Johnson discussed his relationship with Masvidal in a recent interview.

“Jorge and I have, we have ties going back to Miami. I’ve been in Miami, South Florida, since I was 18 years old. Played for the University of Miami. So there’s been the legend of Jorge Masvidal is very real down in Miami. Starting in the streets and street fighting but then also continue to hone his skills.” Dwayne Johnson told Megan Olivi.

After scoring consecutive stoppage wins over Darren Till, Ben Askren and Nate Diaz, ‘Gamebred’ was the consensus favorite for 2019 “fighter of the year”.

That momentum helped Jorge Masvidal secure a short-notice welterweight title fight with Kamaru Usman at last night’s UFC 251 event on Fight Island.

Unfortunately for ‘Gamebred’ and his fans, things did not go his way against ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ in Abu Dhabi and he wound up losing a lopsided decision.

While Masvidal was not pleased with his performance against Usman, ‘The Rock’ Dwayne Johnson had nothing but praise for both of the UFC 251 headliners.

Johnson took to his official Facebook page with the following:

“I raised more than a few Teremana toasts to these men last night. Thank you both for going the distance and digging deep. My brotha Jorge Masvidal this loss will only make you hungrier and better – and one day we’ll hear those words, #AndNew. Kamaru Usman MMA is the undisputed king and champion, who I have so much respect for. Building an iconic legacy. Congrats to the UFC, the fighters & their teams, production crews etc. on such a successful and safe, Abu Dhabi event. Here’s to many more.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on July 12, 2020