Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards react to their upcoming fight booking at UFC 269

Top-ranked UFC welterweight contenders Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards reacted to their upcoming fight booking at UFC 269.

It was revealed on Monday that the grudge match between Masvidal and Edwards will finally be happening at UFC 269, which takes place on December 11 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. This is a grudge match nearly three years in the making, ever since the “three-piece and a soda” incident at UFC London back in March 2019. Both Masvidal and Edwards do not like each other and this should be one of the most exciting fights of the year when it finally goes down in December. Now that the fight is official, both men took to their social media to react to the fight booking. Take a look at what both men said below.

Millionaire 👀 — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) October 11, 2021

Millionaire

You’re welcome #supernecessary

For Edwards, he is riding a 10-fight unbeaten streak into this matchup, and in his last fight, he defeated Nate Diaz via unanimous decision to emerge as a serious title threat at 170lbs. However, the UFC decided to give Colby Covington the rematch against UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman instead, which left Edwards without a dance partner. Edwards seemed to want to wait for a title shot, but the UFC was able to get this fight against Masvidal booked. If Edwards wins, there seems to be no doubt he will get a title shot.

As for Masvidal, he is coming off of two straight losses to Usman but he remains one of the top welterweights in the game today. Although Masvidal did get knocked out by Usman in his last fight, generally he has shown incredible durability in his career. It should be interesting to see how he matches up against Edwards when they fight later this year.

