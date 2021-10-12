Just Scrap Radio Ep. 54 with Demetrious Johnson, Casey O’Neill, Brent Primus, and Bibiano Fernandes

The 54th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is here ahead of Bellator 268 and ONE X in December.

We’re first joined by former UFC flyweight champion and current ONE Championship fighter, Demetrious Johnson (2:23). Next, 14th-ranked UFC flyweight, Casey O’Neill (15:10) comes on. Bellator lightweight, Brent Primus (25:26) then joins the program. Closing out the show is ONE Championship bantamweight champion, Bibiano Fernandes (40:56).

Demetrious Johnson opens up the show to preview his ONE X special rules fight against Rodtang in December. Demetrious talks about how the fight came together and why he jumped at the chance to do a special fight like this. He also touches on his last loss, what he learned and him wanting to earn a rematch with Adriano Moraes. The former UFC flyweight champion also talks about Joseph Benavidez retiring and what he thinks of Henry Cejudo vs. Alexander Volkanovski.

Casey O’Neill then comes on to recap her UFC Vegas 38 TKO win over Antonina Shevchenko. Casey talks about what surprised her in the fight and now being ranked. She also touches on what she wants next and her telling the UFC she wants to be on a pay-per-view in front of fans next time out. Casey’s boyfriend, Ty Gwerder who competes for Bellator, also made a brief cameo to discuss his last fight and his next move.

Brent Primus joins the show to preview his Bellator 268 fight against Benson Henderson on Saturday. Brent says he is relieved to get a big name like Benson as this is what he has been calling for, for years. He also touches on the lightweight division and why he believes he’s only a win or two away from fighting for the belt.

Bibiano Fernandes closes out the program to preview his ONE X bantamweight title defense against John Lineker. Bibiano talks about his long layoff and him and John not liking one another. He also talks about his friend in Demetrious Johnson fighting on the same card.

