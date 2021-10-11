Betting odds released for Leon Edwards vs. Jorge Masvidal at UFC 269

The opening betting odds have been released for the upcoming welterweight bout featuring Leon Edwards vs. Jorge Masvidal at UFC 269.

The news that Edwards would be fighting Masvidal at UFC 269 on December 11 came out Monday. The two welterweight rivals have not liked each other ever since the “three-piece and a soda” incident in London in March 2019. In the two-and-a-half years since then, they have talked a lot of smack to each other. Finally, they will meet inside the Octagon.

With the news that Edwards vs. Masvidal is now happening at UFC 269, the sportsbooks were quick to release the opening betting odds for the matchup. Check them out below.

UFC 269 Odds

Leon Edwards -146

Jorge Masvidal +124

Edwards opened as a -146 betting favorite. That means a $146 bet would be required to win $100. As for Masvidal, he opened as a +124 betting underdog. That means a $100 bet would win you $124.

Seeing Edwards open as a small favorite should come as no surprise given that he is unbeaten over his last 10 fights. In his last matchup at UFC 263 in June, Edwards defeated Nate Diaz via a five-round unanimous decision for arguably the biggest win of his career. As for Masvidal, he has lost two straight fights to UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. Overall, this should be a fantastic matchup between two of the best fighters in the world at 170lbs. If anything, fans wish it was a five-rounder, as this one is three rounds.

It will be interesting to see how the Masvidal vs. Edwards fight plays out and what the stakes are for the winner. In a stacked UFC welterweight division, there seems to be a good chance the winner of this fight could be closing in on a title shot at 170lbs.

What do you think of the odds for the Leon Edwards vs. Jorge Masvidal fight at UFC 269, and who will your money be on?