Jon Jones would be “dangerous” as heavyweight boxer, says Claressa Shields

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones would be “dangerous” as a heavyweight boxer, says Olympic gold medalist Claressa Shields.

Jones is set to move up to the UFC heavyweight division in 2021, and Shields believes he could eventually make the transition to heavyweight boxing. Speaking to Heavy.com, Shields said that, from what she’s seen with training with Jones at Team Jackson – Wink, Jones has what it takes to succeed in boxing, noting she doesn’t see WWE in his future.

“I can see Johnny Bones making a transition from MMA to boxing. Heavyweight boxing. That’s what I see. I don’t see WWE. To me, that’s more like a clown show, the WWE,” Shields said of Jones.

“Johnny Bones is a serious person especially when it comes to training and his teaching. We’ve had two classes where I spent countless hours with Johnny Bones and he was teaching me and breaking stuff down that looked so complex, but breaking it down into 1-2-3-4, breaking it down into steps from the beginning. So I look at him as a serious guy. So if I was to show (Jones) what I know in boxing and show me what he knows in MMA, I believe that when he learns these simple basics with his hands and how to stand. Aw man. I think he would be so freakin’ dangerous in boxing because he’s really just, inside that cage. I mean, we all seen it. He’s a dangerous guy.”

With Jones excelling in mixed martial arts and Shields being an ace in boxing, these two lifelong martial artists certainly have much to teach one another training at Team Jackson – Wink. While Jones is set to move up and face the big boys at heavyweight for the first time in his legendary UFC career, Shields is set to make her MMA debut for PFL in 2021.

Do you agree with Claressa Shields that Jon Jones would be dangerous as a heavyweight boxer?