Jon Jones shares initial impression of Claressa Shields after training session

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has shared his initial thoughts on Claressa Shields after their first training sessions together.

Shields, a three-division boxing champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist, is set to make her MMA debut in the PFL cage in 2021. Ahead of this anticipated debut, Shields has set up camp at JacksonWink MMA in Albuquerque—the training home of many top fighters, including Jones.

Days after arriving at JacksonWink, Shields has already done some training with Jones, and the former light heavyweight champion seems to be pretty impressed with her athletic ability and work ethic.

Athletic, learns fast and has a crazy work ethic, Clarissa could be a problem 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WABMPTkFlk — BONY (@JonnyBones) December 6, 2020

“Athletic, learns fast and has a crazy work ethic,” Jones wrote of Shields. “Claressa could be a problem.”

As Shields prepares to make her MMA debut, Jon Jones is bulking up to make his debut in the heavyweight division.

Speaking to ESPN recently, he revealed that this weight-class change has imbued him with new motivation.

“The light heavyweight division was fun, but I just wasn’t scared of those guys anymore,” Jones said. “Like, none of them. And I think it showed in some of my performances. Obviously, I still trained hard. But there was no urgency in some of my last fights.

“With these next guys I’m going to be going up against, I respect these guys,” Jones added. “These guys are intimidating — they’re intimidating as s—. It just gets me up in a whole different way.

“I just want there to be no debate when I’m done. I do feel like I’ve had a great light heavyweight career, I’m by far the greatest light heavyweight. And in my heart, I do feel like I’m the best fighter in this sport’s history.”

