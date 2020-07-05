UFC light heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones was among a group of people who helped save a man’s life on Independence Day.

The long time UFC champion, Jones (26-1 MMA), assisted in reviving a severely dehydrated individual they found in a field on the July 4th holiday.

‘Bones’ took to Twitter where he detailed the incident.

Together we stand, hope you guys enjoy your Fourth of July 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/xnhYbSlo1c — BONY (@JonnyBones) July 5, 2020

“Together we stand, hope you guys enjoy your Fourth of July!” – Jon Jones initially wrote while sharing four photos.

As seen above, one of the photos showcased Jones treating a man that appeared to be passed out on the ground. A fan questioned ‘Bones’ as to what was going on in that particular photo to which he responded.

We found this man laying in the middle of a field today, he was suffering from severe dehydration. The group honestly believe we saved that man’s life. It felt amazing, those men and women were heroes out there today https://t.co/2DcPZ95J9n — BONY (@JonnyBones) July 5, 2020

“We found this man laying in the middle of a field today, he was suffering from severe dehydration. The group honestly believe we saved that man’s life. It felt amazing, those men and women were heroes out there today.” – Jon Jones explained.

The reigning UFC light heavyweight champion, Jones, went on to reveal that they dragged the man underneath a tree and forced him to drink about four bottles of water. The group also supplied the man with a bite of a hotdog before they left.

Yes we dragged him underneath a tree and forced him to drink about four water bottles. Even got him to bite a hotdog before we left 🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/ABQiG7mURU — BONY (@JonnyBones) July 5, 2020

One fight fan accused Jon Jones of trying to paint himself a hero, but ‘Bones’ issued a classy response to shut that theory down.

Definitely not trying to paint myself as some hero, I was more proud for my group members to be honest. Some of the younger kids got to learn some valuable lessons today https://t.co/pJv3jRAuTv — BONY (@JonnyBones) July 5, 2020

“Definitely not trying to paint myself as some hero, I was more proud for my group members to be honest. Some of the younger kids got to learn some valuable lessons today.“

Jon Jones is currently in a contract dispute with the Ultimate Fighting Championship, this following failed negotiations for a potential super-fight with Francis Ngannou.

‘Bones’ has said that he is willing to sit out up to three years in order to get the money he deserves and many fighters have supported his stance against the promotion.

In his most recent effort at UFC 247, Jon Jones scored a unanimous decision victory over Dominick Reyes to retain his light heavyweight title.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on July 4, 2020