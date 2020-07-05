Jorge Masvidal vs. Kamaru Usman set for Fight Island barring any positive tests for Covid-19

It appears that BMF title holder Jorge Masvidal will challenge Kamaru Usman for the promotions welterweight championship after all.

Earlier this year it was reported that the UFC was looking to book ‘Gamebred’ against ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ at a July pay-per-view event. However, negotiations between Masvidal and the UFC stalled, so the promotion turned to streaking contender Gilbert Burns.

Sadly, yesterday it was announced that Burns had contracted the dreaded Coronavirus and was thus forced to pullout of his scheduled UFC 251 headliner with Kamaru Usman.

Jorge Masvidal quickly moved to offer up his services on short-notice and the UFC began negotiations with ‘Gamebred’ for the fight this afternoon.

Now it appears that the contracts have been signed by both parties and all that is left is for Masvidal and Usman to pass their respective Covid-19 tests.

This information comes courtesy of ESPN‘s Ariel Helwani, who reported the following on Twitter.

“Just reported on Sports Center. The Usman vs. Masvidal talks are ongoing and moving in a positive direction. While there are still multiple hurdles left, feeling confident about the direction of the talks and barring any last minutes issues it appears inevitable this fight gets done.”

Ariel Helwani then revealed the remaining hurdles for a Jorge Masvidal vs. Kamaru Usman fight to happen at next weekend’s UFC 251 event.

“What hurdles? Well, just because a fight gets signed in 2020 doesn’t mean it’s happening. They’ll have to fly to Vegas in the next day or so, take a COVID test, quarantine, pass the test, fly to Abu Dhabi, take another test upon landing, pass that test, another test Friday, too.”

Jorge Masvidal will enter UFC 251 on a three-fight win streak, his latest being a TKO victory over Nate Diaz at UFC 244. Prior to that, ‘Gamebred’ was coming off back-to-back spectacular knockout victories over Darren Till and Ben Askren.

Meanwhile, Kamaru Usman was last seen in action at December’s UFC 245 event, where he scored a fifth round TKO victory over Colby Covington to earn his first successful title defense.

Who are you picking to win next weekend’s welterweight title fight between Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman at UFC 251? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on July 4, 2020