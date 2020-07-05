Breaking! Jorge Masvidal is in negotiations to fight Kamaru Usman at UFC 251

BMF champion Jorge Masvidal has entered negotiations to fight Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title next weekend at UFC 251.

The incredible news comes from ESPN‘s Ariel Helwani who reported the following information on Twitter.

“There are active negotiations ongoing to book Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal as next week’s UFC 251 main event, sources say, and I’m told the sides believe there is now a path to make it happen. Not done, but promising development.”

Ariel Helwani continued:

“IF they get a deal done, and IF they pass all their tests, and IF Masvidal, the 17-year vet who started in the backyards of Miami, somehow pulls this off and wins this belt after all these years under these crazy circumstances… that would be legendary status right there.”

Last night it was announced that Gilbert Burns had been forced out of his UFC 251 title fight with Usman after contracting the Coronavirus.

Jorge Masvidal immediately took to Twitter where he offered up his services and it seems the UFC is now willing to play ball financially with ‘Gamebred’.

The Miami native is currently riding a three fight win streak, his latest being a TKO victory over Nate Diaz at UFC 244 this past November.

Prior to that, Jorge Masvidal was coming off back-to-back incredible knockout wins over opponents Ben Askren and Darren Till.

Meanwhile, Kamaru Usman (16-1 MMA) was last seen in action at December’s UFC 245 event where he scored a fifth round TKO victory over Colby Covington to defend his welterweight title for the first time.

Currently, UFC 251 is set to be headlined by a featherweight title fight rematch between Max Holloway and Alex Volkanovski.

However, if the UFC can strike a deal for Jorge Masvidal to fight Kamaru Usman next weekend, that bout will surely be moved to main event status.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on July 4, 2020