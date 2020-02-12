Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes betting odds released for rematch

The opening betting odds have been released for a potential rematch between UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and challenger Dominick Reyes.

Jones and Reyes fought tooth-and-nail for 25 minutes at UFC 247 last weekend, with Jones ultimately emerging as the winner with scores of 48-48-47 and 49-46 for a unanimous decision victory. However, the decision was very controversial with many fans and media believing that Reyes should have won the title. Veteran MMA official Big John McCarthy is the latest to voice his opinion that Reyes deserved to win the fight.

Although UFC president Dana White was non-committal to a rematch, the possibility exists that Jones and Reyes could run it back. If that’s the plan, the sportsbooks are getting a head start by releasing the betting odds for the rematch.

The online sportsbook BetOnline released the opening betting odds for Jones vs. Reyes 2. Check them out below (via BestFightOdds).

UFC Futures Odds

Jon Jones -220

Dominick Reyes +177

Jones opened as a -220 betting favorite. That means you would have to bet $220 on Jones to win $100. Reyes opened as a +177 betting underdog. That means you would have to bet $100 to win $177.

The odds for the first fight between Jones and Reyes at UFC 247 were much wider, with Jones closing as a -440 betting favorite and Reyes closing as a +350 betting underdog. After how close the fight was, the oddsmakers had to open the rematch with much tighter odds.

It will be interesting to see if the UFC goes ahead and books the rematch. There’s a lot of fan interest in it right now, but at the same time, the UFC may opt to give the title shot to the winner of the UFC Rio Rancho main event between Corey Anderson and Jan Blachowicz. There also exists the possibility of Jones moving up to heavyweight to fight Stipe Miocic.

Who do you have your money on in a potential rematch between Jon Jones and Dominick Reyes?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/12/2020.