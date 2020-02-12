UFC 247 medical suspensions: Valentina Shevchenko potentially facing 6-month sit

UFC 247 was an entertaining card with plenty of finishes and some exciting, back-and-forth wars. Unfortunately, as is so often the case with entertaining cards of this kind, the result is quite a few lengthy medical suspensions. This time around, that includes a potential six-month sit for UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko, who decimated Katlyn Chookagian in the UFC 247 co-main event.

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, which oversaw the UFC 247 card in Houston, does not disclose the details of their medical suspensions the way other state commissions do, so we don’t know what injuries and health concerns have caused the suspensions each fighter received. We also don’t know if the fighters listed below can compete earlier if they’re cleared by a doctor, but that is usually the case.

See the full medical suspensions for the UFC 247 card below (h/t MMA Fighting):

UFC 247 Main Card

Jon Jones: suspended until March 10.

Dominick Reyes: suspended until March 10.

Valentina Shevchenko: suspended until Aug. 7.

Katlyn Chookagian: suspended until March 25.

Justin Tafa: suspended until April 9.

Juan Adams: suspended until March 10.

Dan Ige: suspended until March 10.

Mirsad Bektic: suspended until March 10.

Derrick Lewis: suspended until Feb. 18.

Ilir Latifi: suspended until March 10.

UFC 247 Undercard

Trevin Giles: suspended until Feb. 18.

James Krause: suspended until March 10.

Lauren Murphy: suspended until March 10.

Andrea Lee: suspended until March 10.

Mario Bautista: suspended until March 10.

Miles Johns: suspended until April 9.

Journey Newson: suspended until Aug. 7.

Domingo Pilarte: suspended until April 9.

Andre Ewell: suspended until Aug. 7.

Jonathan Martinez: suspended until Feb. 18.

Khaos Williams: suspended until March 10.

Alex Morono: suspended until March 10.

Youssef Zalal: suspended until Feb. 18.

Austin Lingo: suspended until March 10.

What do you think of the medical suspensions for UFC 247? Are you surprised to see Valentina Shevchenko get such a long term?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/12/2020.