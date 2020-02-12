Hector Lombard says fans can expect ‘brutality’ in BKFC debut, eyes dream fight with Dan Henderson

Hector Lombard will finally make his Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship debut this Saturday against David Mundell.

The two will headline BKFC 10 in Fort Lauderdale, where Lombard will get the chance to fight in his home state.

Lombard decided to sign with the promotion for one simple reason.

“The brutality of it. I love the brutality so that is what drew me to sign here,” Lombard said to BJPENN.com.

Lombard signed with BKFC on a six-fight losing streak in MMA that saw him be released by the UFC. Now, he says he has to make a “statement” on Saturday to remind everyone how good he is.

The 42-year-old isn’t worried about how his hands will fare without gloves and plans on ending the fight early.

“I’m made out of steel. I don’t worry about any of that. I don’t worry about me breaking my hands, I don’t worry about any of that,” Lombard said. “I’m planning for a KO, that is what I’m planning for. I’m visualizing me knocking him out so that is what is happening.”

Should he get his hand raised, Lombard wants to fight Joe Riggs, who he was supposed to fight on Saturday but Riggs had to pull out. He also plans on being more active in BKFC as he wants to fight every time the promotion heads to Florida.

“I want to be active, I’d love to be on the card anytime they are in Florida. When I was in the UFC they never gave me the chance to fight in Florida,” he said. “I have the ability to be able to fight here in Florida and I hope I can be on every single card. I love Florida and they have a huge Latino community which supports me.”

In BKFC, Hector Lombard is excited for the two minutes rounds as he knows he can go guns blazing the entire time.

“It is going to be all action,” he said. “It’s kill or be killed.”

For Lombard, he isn’t sure how much longer he has to fight, but if he has his way, he only wants one fight in BKFC. He hopes to run things back with Dan Henderson, where they fought at UFC 199 and Henderson won by KO.

Yet, Lombard isn’t certain the fight will ever happen as he knows Henderson is retired but hopes there is a chance he comes out of retirement for the fight.

“I really would love to fight Dan Henderson but he is retired and old,” he said. “He is definitely retired so I’m not sure it will happen.”

In the end, Hector Lombard isn’t sure if he will ever compete in MMA again but admits he still loves the sport. For now, he is focused on BKFC and being the best he can be here.

“I’m not really sure what the plan will be. I was doing BJJ, grappling, I was doing so much and on top of that. I had a lot of drama in my personal life,” he concluded. “Right now, I’m focused on bare-knuckle so we will go from there.”

Would you be interested in seeing Hector Lombard vs. Dan Henderson in BKFC?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/12/2020.