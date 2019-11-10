Jon Jones slams Dominick Reyes for showing him fake respect

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has slammed top contender Dominick Reyes for showing him what he calls ‘fake respect.’

Jones and Reyes have been going after each other hard on social media in recent weeks ever since Reyes knocked out Chris Weiman in the first round at UFC Boston and called Jones out. Jones at first did not seem interested in fighting Reyes but appears to have changed his tune in recent days and the fight between these two rivals seems inevitable.

Now Jones has taken to Twitter to slam Reyes for recent comments the challenger made about the champion. Below see what Jones wrote on his social media.

You started this whole thing talking about party favors and now you’re going to show this fake ass respect? Serious question Dominic, what exactly is so next generation about you or your fighting style? Youre a new name, that’s the only thing different about you. https://t.co/aBZTr0I2A8 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) November 10, 2019

Jones then responded to a fan on Twitter to criticize Reyes’ game even more.

That’s the easy way out, I don’t do easy. There’s absolutely no where in his game I’m intimidated. He’s dangerous in the first round, after that I’ll figure him out and pick them apart https://t.co/BZp5AxZJNg — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) November 10, 2019

UFC president Dana White recently admitted that Reyes is likely next in line for Jones. But so far nothing has been booked between the two rivals. With all the trash-talking going on between the two on social media, it seems like it’s just a matter of time until the UFC makes this fight official.

Jones has not fought since a split decision win over Thiago Santos back at UFC 239 in July and seems anxious for a fight. Reyes seems to be next, but don’t count out Corey Anderson or the winner of next weekend’s Jan Blachowicz vs. Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza fight as possible opponents just yet.

Do you think the UFC will book Dominick Reyes next vs. Jon Jones?