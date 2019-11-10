Jessica-Rose Clark issues statement following her loss at UFC Moscow

UFC women’s bantamweight Jessica-Rose Clark has issued a statement following her unanimous decision loss to Pannie Kianzad at UFC Moscow on Saturday.

Clark lost a unanimous decision to Kianzard in the pair’s rematch. The two rival previously met in Invicta, with Kinazad also earning a unanimous decision victory there. The loss to Kianzad at UFC Moscow drops Clark’s UFC record to 2-2. Clark’s two UFC wins came by decision over Bec Rawlings and Paige VanZant, with her losses to Kianzad and Jessica Eye.

Following the loss to Kianzad, Clark took to her social media to share a message with her fans. Check out what Clark wrote on her Twitter below.

Definitely wasn’t how this trip was supposed to go 😅

I asked for this fight, across the world, new weight division, coming off injury, against someone I’ve lost to before, and whilst it may not have paid off in the win column, i still love my job. Thanks all ❤️🏴‍☠️🦖 pic.twitter.com/1yAOIeCsda — Jessy Jess (@missjessyjess) November 10, 2019

Despite the loss and a .500 record in the UFC, Clark remains a very popular fighter amongst fight fans for her exciting brawls inside the cage and her cheery personality on her social media channels. Despite the two straight losses, she will likely get another fight in the UFC at her new weight class of 135lbs.

For Kianzad, this was a must-win fight for her and she looked better than ever, showing off her much-improved boxing skills in the fight. Kianzad is now 1-2 in the UFC, with losses to Julia Avila and Macy Chiasson and this win over Clark.

As for who’s next for Clark, it’s hard to say at this point, but the Aussie could potentially fight on the UFC New Zealand card that is rumored to take place in February, the same card that Dan Hooker wants to headline.

Who would you like to see Jessica-Rose Clark fight next in the UFC?