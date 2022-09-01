Marvin Vettori hopes Israel Adesanya leaves UFC 281 fight against Alex Pereira “in another oxygen mask”

Marvin Vettori hopes that Alex Pereira can knockout Israel Adesanya again in a violent fashion.

In kickboxing, Pereira scored a KO win over Adesanya that saw the doctors use an oxygen mask on him. The two will now fight for the third time – with UFC 281 serving as the first time they meet in MMA. It’s a fascinating matchup and for Vettori who is one of Adesanya’s longest rivals, he hopes the fight plays out in a similar fashion.

“I want Pereira to win just because it would excite me more as the next challenger, eventually. And I think that will happen because after this, I’m going to establish myself as the No. 1 contender. I mean, what’s left for me? I’ve pretty much fought everybody, and I think it will be undeniable, another title shot with a great performance against Whittaker. Adesanya, it’s over,” Vettori said at UFC Paris media day. “Nothing excites me about that guy. Of course, I’ll get my win against him before I’m done with all this, but the things that he can do best – now he’s painting his nails. I definitely like more Pereira and the way he carries himself and the way he goes about fighting and all that, not much bulls**t, just straight, bad motherf****r type of thing, and that’s it.”

Not only is Marvin Vettori rooting for Alex Pereira to beat Israel Adesanya at UFC 281, but he hopes the Brazilian lands another KO shot which leaves the champ to leave with an oxygen mask on.

advertisement - continue reading below

“I really hope he goes out in another oxygen mask, and I think it can happen, because that’s going to be a kickboxing fight,” Vettori said.

If Vettori defeats Robert Whittaker at UFC Paris and Pereira defeats Adesanya, perhaps the Italian will earn another crack at the title.

What do you make of Marvin Vettori wanting Alex Pereira to KO Israel Adesanya?