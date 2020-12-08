Daniel Cormier will not watch Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul, calls it a “work”

UFC legend Daniel Cormier says he will not watch the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul special exhibition boxing match, calling it a “work.”

The Mayweather vs. Paul matchup was officially announced this week and the two will meet on February 20 in a special exhibition bout. Initially, reaction to the matchup has been mixed, with some fans saying that the fight is a joke, while others are intrigued by the spectacle of it all. Count Cormier in the camp of the former, as the former UFC double champion has no interest in watching this fight.

Speaking on the “DC and Helwani” show this week, Helwani said he will not be tuning into the Mayweather vs. Paul fight, critically calling the bout a “work.”

“He’s too big. Think about it, he’s a big guy. It’s a work. It’s an absolute work. It’s a work. They’re going out there to play around and make some money together. Floyd is as smart as they come in terms of business. So if there’s money on the table, Floyd will go get it. Floyd fought a Japanese guy (Tenshin Nasukawa) a couple of years ago for $20 million, to do nothing. The guy had never really fought. So it will be one of those situations that he’s going to go and put himself in, take a boatload of money. People are going to watch. As the Jake Paul thing showed, people are going to watch these guys fight. So, Mayweather plus Logan Paul, it’ll do big numbers,” Cormier said (via MiddleEasy).

“(But) I’m not going to watch it. I’m not watching Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather fight. To watch two real guys go out and spar hard like Mike (Tyson) and Roy (Jones Jr.) did, I’m all in. But to watch Floyd and Logan Paul play around in there. Nah, I’m not buying no pay-per-view for that. I’m just not. It’s not even a boycott, I’m just not interested.”

As Cormier said, the fight between Mayweather and Paul figures to do massive numbers of PPV despite the fight being a gigantic mismatch according to the betting odds. No doubt, both Mayweather and Paul took notice of the recent boxing match between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr., which sold 1.6 million PPVs. Both Mayweather and Paul are businessmen and they both know they can make money off this. Just keep in mind that this is an exhibition bout and not a real fight.

Will you be joining Daniel Cormier in shunning Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul?