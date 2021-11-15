Jon Jones shares his thoughts on Ciryl Gane: “I think he’s pretty unique for a heavyweight”

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones shared his thoughts on Ciryl Gane, saying “I think he’s pretty unique for a heavyweight.”

Jones took to his social media this weekend to post some videos of him training with Henry Cejudo and the squad at Fight Ready. In response to the video that Jones posted, a fan asked Jones what his thoughts are on Gane, who is the UFC interim heavyweight champion. As far as Jones is concerned, he believes that Gane is a unique fighter to the division. However, he also wanted to make sure the fans know that he, too, is unique.

I think he’s pretty unique for a heavyweight, I don’t think the world is ready for how unique I’m going to be. I believe my light heavyweight experience will be the biggest difference in my future fights. https://t.co/BbXyC0d7CX — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 15, 2021

I think he’s pretty unique for a heavyweight, I don’t think the world is ready for how unique I’m going to be. I believe my light heavyweight experience will be the biggest difference in my future fights.

A Jones vs. Gane fight would certainly be very interesting given how both fighters match up stylistically. They are both tall fighters who prefer to operate from range but who also can fight in close if necessary. Both men also have good wrestling skills, especially Jones, not to mention really good cardio. In addition, both fighters are essentially undefeated in the Octagon, so this would truly be a very intriguing fight if it ever actually got booked.

Of course, Jones is currently dealing with legal issues following a domestic battery arrest in Las Vegas back in September. At this point, we really don’t have any idea when he will be fighting again. As for Gane, he is set to take on his former teammate Francis Ngannou in a title unification bout that takes place at UFC 271 in January and Jones could face the winner.

Who do you think would win a hypothetical heavyweight bout between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane?