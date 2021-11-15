Khama Worthy issues statement following release from UFC roster

Former UFC lightweight fighter Khama Worthy issued a statement on his social media following his official release from the UFC roster.

Worthy was knocked out by Jai Herbert last month at UFC Vegas 41: Costa vs. Vettori for what was his third straight loss by knockout. Following that defeat, it appears as though the UFC has cut Worthy from the fighter roster. “The Death Star” took to his social media this past weekend to confirm that he has indeed been released by the world’s leading MMA promotion. Take a look at the message that Worthy shared with his fans on his Instagram.

I just got word from my management team that I’ve been cut from the UFC. I just wanted to thank the @ufc and @danawhite for the amazing opportunity! @iridiumsportsagency and my man @jasonkhouse you guy’s helped me change my life and I can’t thank you enough for that. To of my loyal fans in Pittsburgh and all over the word, I thank you so much for all the support and love. One door closes and another one opens, this lion still got the huger in him back on the hunt we go!! #teamdeathstar #positivevibesonly

Worthy (16-9) went 2-3 overall in the UFC. He joined the promotion in 2019 and he promptly picked up a massive upset KO win when he finished Devonte Smith at UFC 241 to claim a bonus of $50,000. Worthy then jumped back into the cage in 2020 and defeated Luis Pena via third-round submission. However, he has since lost three straight fights by knockout to Herbert, Jamie Mullarkey, and Ottman Azaitar. Overall, he is an exciting fighter win or loses, but too often he has been knocked out. In his MMA career, Worthy has eight knockout losses on his record.

What do you think is next for Khama Worthy after being cut by the UFC?