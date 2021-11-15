Michael Chandler ‘quit’ against Justin Gaethje at UFC 268, claims former opponent Will Brooks

Will Brooks, who fought and beat Michael Chandler twice in Bellator, believes “Iron” quit against Justin Gaethje at UFC 268.

Although Gaethje and Chandler went toe-to-toe for three rounds and it was “The Highlight” winning a decision. Despite the fact the fight went to the scorecards, Brooks believes Chandler quit in a sense he didn’t try to win in the third round. Instead, he thinks Chandler tried to make it entertaining so people didn’t care that he lost.

“I know one thing, if I do get the opportunity to get back there, nobody’s gonna see me fighting like a Michael Chandler, Justin Gaethje were, you know… I personally think Chandler quit in that fight. He knew that he wasn’t going to beat Gaethje and he saw Gaethje had a step on him,” Brooks said to ClutchPoints. “So instead of trying to win the fight, he started trying to entertain the crowd. I think that was a backdoor exit for him. ‘Well alright, this guy’s lighting me up I’m losing this fight, so I might as well try to win over the crowd.’ Which is cool, good politics, good strategy, but I fight to win bro. Like that’s what I do. I fight to win. I put together strategies to outdo the other guy and that’s what I’m focused on.”

Will Brooks and Michael Chandler fought in 2014 with Brooks winning the first fight by split decision at Bellator 120. They then had a rematch months later at Bellator 131 where Brooks won by fourth-round TKO to win the vacant lightweight title. After defending the belt two more times he signed with the UFC, but the now 35-year-old struggled as he went 1-3 with loss to Charles Oliveira, Alex Oliveira, and Nik Lentz.

What do you make of Will Brooks’ comments about Michael Chandler quitting against Justin Gaethje?