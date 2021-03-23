Jon Jones shares a message for individuals who pull out cell phones instead of helping during emergency situations

UFC superstar Jon Jones shared a harsh message for individuals who pull out cell phones instead of helping out during emergency situations.

Jones played the “tweet and delete” game on Tuesday morning when the former UFC light heavyweight champion put out a tweet criticizing those who pull out their cell phones instead of helping others. It’s unclear exactly what prompted Jones to make the tweet but he sent it out and then decided that he wanted to remove it and deleted it. See it below.

“If you are the type of person that would pull out your cell phone and film during an active shooting instead of helping, go right ahead and slap yourself,” Jones said.

As far as what Jones is referring to, it’s possible that he was talking about the shooting in Boulder, Colorado that left 10 people dead at a grocery store. It’s also possible that Jones was referring to the recent shooting at an amateur MMA event that was caught on tape by UFC veteran Hector Lombard at a recent amateur fight night card in Florida. In the video that Lombard posted on Instagram that has been making the rounds on social media, the former UFC fighter can be seen taking a video of a shooter firing a gunshot in the air.

Regardless of if he was referring to, Jones is obviously not happy that people are more worried about getting likes and views rather than helping out when there is a criminal situation going on around them. Of course, the fact Jones deleted the tweet means that his statement wasn’t seen by a lot of people. But his point still stands. According to CNN, there have been seven mass shootings in the United States in the past week alone.

Do you agree with what Jon Jones said about people who are too busy pulling out their cell phones instead of helping out?