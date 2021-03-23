Hector Lombard shares video of gunshots during amateur MMA fight night in Florida

Former UFC middleweight and current BKFC fighter Hector Lombard shared a video of gunshots during an amateur MMA fight night in Florida.

Lombard was in attendance at a RIZE Fighting Championship this past Saturday at the Bamboo Room in Lake Worth Beach. According to TMZ Sports, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident, one that was shocking and caught on camera. According to the report, a fight broke out in the stands between fans, and at some point, one of the men pulled a gun out and fired shots into the air, turning the room into a frenzy. Lombard was cage side and can be seen capturing the gunshots on his cell phone video.

Hector Lombard: This guy just shot his handgun in the middle of a melee at an amateur show. Shameful and pathetic cowardly behavior ruined a great night of fights. We went undefeated great job to our champions. #gunshot #riot #fights

Thankfully, it appears that no one was hurt in the incident. According to police, there were two bullets fired into the air, though only one is captured on the video. It’s clear in the video who the shooter was, and police are now further investigating the incident. There reportedly were no injuries from the shooting but the melee left several people injured and needing injuries. It appears that there was more action outside of the cage than in it.

As for Lombard, he recently turned 43 years old but he is still competing in combat sports, having most recently defeated fellow UFC vet Kendall Grove in BKFC. Lombard stepped away from MMA in 2018 following a six-fight losing skid in the Octagon, but he has shown that BKFC seems like a good fit for him at this point of his career with two wins so far.

