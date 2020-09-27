Jon Jones sends a foreboding message to fellow fighters following UFC 253

UFC pound-for-pound great Jon Jones took to social media to send a foreboding message to his fellow fighters in the wake of UFC 253.

Jones was the UFC light heavyweight champion on-and-off for the better part of the last decade, but he recently gave up his title as he will move to heavyweight for his next fight. At UFC 253, the light heavyweight division finally got a new champion as Jan Blachowicz knocked out Dominick Reyes to take home the 205lbs belt. Also on the card, Israel Adesanya, a rival of Jones, knocked out Paulo Costa in the co-main event.

Taking to social media following the changing of the belts, Jones sent a reminder message to his fellow fighters. The long-time UFC champion didn’t direct his message at anyone in particular, but essentially what “Bones” said was that what it takes to be great in this sport is to be a winner for a long period of time and prove that in more than one fight. Check out what Jones wrote on his Twitter.

Anyone can have a world-class performance when all the stars align. But can you do it performance after performance, compete with the absolute best for over a decade? The truth is, most can’t. — BONY (@JonnyBones) September 27, 2020

Jones is one of the all-time greats and the reason he’s considered by nearly everyone to be in discussions of MMA’s GOAT is due to his longevity and success over a long period of time. Jones is essentially an undefeated fighter save for a DQ loss to Matt Hamill 11 years ago. He knows what it takes to be at the top of this sport for a long period of time. All fighters can take note of Jones’ advice in this Tweet as it applies to everyone, but especially in the case of his former 205lbs rivals Reyes and Blachowicz.

Do you agree with what Jon Jones said?