Dominick Reyes should eat his humble pie slow, suggests Jon Jones

UFC legend Jon Jones said this former 205lbs rival Dominick Reyes should eat his humble pie slow after losing to Jan Blachowicz at UFC 253.

Reyes talked a big game after many including UFC president Dana White believed he had done enough to defeat Jones at UFC 247. But before getting the chance to do the rematch, Jones retired, which led to Reyes getting booked against Blachowicz for the vacant belt instead. Reyes, of course, wanted to prove himself in the rematch, but it’s not happening as Jones is planning on moving up to the UFC heavyweight division.

After getting knocked out at UFC 253, Jones took to Twitter to take a shot at Reyes but also offer him some encouragement as he looks to bounce back from the loss.

When served humble pie it’s best to just sit down with it and eat it slow. Trust me, I’ve been humbled several times throughout my career. He’ll be all right https://t.co/194GSMOdwZ — BONY (@JonnyBones) September 27, 2020

When served humble pie it’s best to just sit down with it and eat it slow. Trust me, I’ve been humbled several times throughout my career. He’ll be all right

Not only did Jones take a shot at Reyes in the post, but he also took a shot at himself. Though Jones is arguably the single-greatest talent to ever step into the MMA cage, he has had his fair share of hiccups both in and out of the cage. Legal troubles and failed drug tests have led to Jones being one of the most controversial talents the sport has ever seen. But at the end of the day, he’s persevered through all of it to keep his spot as the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the sport for years and years.

Reyes may be on a two-fight losing skid right now to Jones and Blachowicz, but those are two elite fighters that he lost too. Reyes can bounce back from this, but like Jones said, maybe it’s best to take a step back and re-evaluate, give his opponent some credit for the win, and then come back better than ever.

Do you agree with Jon Jones about Dominick Reyes?