Conor McGregor tells Dana White to “stop lying,” says the UFC president broke code

UFC superstar Conor McGregor told UFC president Dana White to “stop lying” about fight talks with Diego Sanchez: “Code was broke.”

A few days ago, McGregor released text messages of him and White allegedly talking about a potential fight against Sanchez. McGregor said in the texts that it was a fight that interested him but White said the UFC would lose its promoter’s license if they booked it. The fight never came to be, and McGregor is now reportedly in negotiations to box against boxing legend Manny Pacquiao.

Speaking to the media following UFC 253, White confirmed that the messages with McGregor about a Sanchez fight were real, but he also said that McGregor shouldn’t have made their private negotiations public. On Sunday morning, McGregor responded to the UFC president, accusing him of breaking code and telling him to “stop lying.” Check out what “Notorious” wrote on his Twitter.

Code was broke when you lied about me turning down fights mate. I said Justin in May and you went and said I did not want to fight. It’s not about Diego. Diego was a filler to get more fights in.

Also you have been involved in Manny talks the legal letters are there.

— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 27, 2020

There’s obviously a lot to unpack here in McGregor’s Tweet. According to McGregor, he was just looking to fight Sanchez in order to fulfill his contractual obligations with the UFC. The promotion would rather book McGregor in more competitive fights, or even in money fights, so that fight was neer happening. But it’s interesting to see that McGregor said he wanted to fight Justin Gaethje in May.

The other thing to note is McGregor referencing the boxing talks with Pacquiao and his team. This seems like a very real thing at this point considering McGregor can’t seem to get a fight in the UFC. The boxing odds for Pacquiao vs. McGregor were recently released with Pacquiao listed as a massive betting favorite.

