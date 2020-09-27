Jan Blachowicz blasts Jon Jones for suggesting he may return to light heavyweight: “Go be boring somewhere else”

New UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz blasted former champ Jon Jones, saying that “Bones” should “go be boring somewhere else.”

Blachowicz became the new UFC 205lbs champ on Saturday night at UFC 253 when he knocked out Dominick Reyes in the second round of their co-main event fight. Blachowicz has now won four straight fights including three of those wins by knockout. With Jones now out of the 205lbs title picture, Blachowicz becomes an excellent champion at 205lbs and one who is a very exciting fighter to watch.

Following UFC 253, Jones took to his Twitter to release a series of Tweets about the title fight between Blachowicz and Reyes. In turn, the new champ took to his social media following the fight to fire back at Jones and criticize him for his recent fights.

Go be boring somewhere else. https://t.co/ptm17lpuSv — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) September 27, 2020

Go be boring somewhere else.

Jones is arguably one of the most exciting fighters in UFC history, but his last couple of fights have seen him take a more tactical approach. While he did get his hand raised against both Reyes and Thiago Santos by decision, neither was his most exciting performance. Clearly, Blachowicz wasn’t a fan of how Jones fought those fights and so he decided to take a shot at the former champ right after he won his new belt.

In some ways, it’s a bit unfortunate that Jones has moved up to heavyweight, as a fight against Blachwoicz sure seems like it would be a lot of fun and very intriguing for the fans. Blachowicz was one of the few light heavyweight contenders that Jones didn’t meet in the Octagon during his decade-long run at the top of the division. Although Jones is moving up to heavyweight, maybe one day this is a fight that we’ll see.

Do you think we will ever see Jan Blachowicz fight Jon Jones?