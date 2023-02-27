Dana White says he’s releasing a documentary about the media and their coverage of UFC and Power Slap: “It’s gonna live forever”

Dana White is planning to release another documentary about the media.

When COVID-19 hit, many media members were skeptical about the UFC holding events so early, given that little information was known. Yet, the UFC pressed on and succeeded in Jacksonville, Fight Island, and the UFC Apex.

Following that, White released a video attacking several media members for their criticism of the promotion. Now, he is planning on doing another second video on the media attacking the UFC and Power Slap and their comments on White’s new venture.

Dana White tells Robbie Fox he is working on a new piece about the media. Full interview here:https://t.co/EOwaQRHwyp pic.twitter.com/a34OnfxWsG — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) February 26, 2023

“It’s just like when we went through COVID, you know and I had to listen to all the bullshit as we went through COVID,” White said to Robbie Fox of Barstool. “After I came out with a little documentary I did about the media going into COVID. Which is gonna be even bigger, I’m working on even a bigger piece about the media. Wait ‘till you see this bad boy. Faces, publications, names, what they said, the whole deal. It’s gonna live forever. I’ll do the same thing with Power Slap once we get where we’re going.”

As of right now, it’s uncertain what the focus of the UFC documentary will be, as many have now praised White for how he handled the pandemic and keeping events going. But, there is no question that many media – even outside combat sports – have been vocal about how unsafe Power Slap is.

As for the UFC, the promotion is set to have a massive pay-per-view this Saturday night in Las Vegas. In the main event of UFC 285, Jon Jones is moving up to heavyweight to face Ciryl Gane in the main event for the vacant title. The co-main event sees Valentina Shevchenko taking on Alexa Grasso for the women’s flyweight title.

Will you be watching Dana White’s new video attacking the media?