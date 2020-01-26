Photos | Jon Jones is looking jacked for his UFC 247 title fight with Dominick Reyes

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones showed off new photos of his physique for his fight against Domnick Reyes at UFC 247 and he looks jacked.

In less than two weeks Jones will fight Reyes in his next title defense. Jones is once against a big betting favorite for the fight, but Reyes cannot be written off as an undefeated contender. To that end, Jones has clearly been putting in the work in his training camp, and it showed in his new photos.

Check out the pictures Jones shared of his physique on his Instagram.

“I declare victory.”

This will be the first time we see Jones step inside the Octagon since UFC 239 when he snuck past Thiago Santos with a narrow split decision win. Following that win, there was no guarantee who would be next in line for the champ. But when the undefeated Reyes knocked out former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman at UFC Boston, the UFC opted to give him the next title shot at 205lbs.

Jones clearly views Reyes as a huge threat and he has been taking his camp very seriously. While in the past Jones has been in the headlines for numerous outside-the-Octagon issues, nothing has come up for this time around for the fight against Reyes. Jones seems to be fully focused on training for and defeating his latest opponent, and that’s a scary proposition for anyone in the light heavyweight division.

Should Jones get by Reyes, there will be calls for him to move up to heavyweight for superfights against the likes of UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and long-time rival Daniel Cormier. But first thing’s first, Jones has to get by Reyes at UFC 247, and he’s doing everything in his power to make sure he’s in fight shape and ready to get his hand raised yet again.

How excited are you to see Jon Jones fight Dominick Reyes at UFC 247?