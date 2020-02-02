Gegard Mousasi, Douglas Lima open to vacant Bellator middleweight title fight

Gegard Mousasi and Douglas Lima, two of the most elite fighters in Bellator, are open to fighting each other for the promotion’s vacant middleweight title.

Bellator middleweight champion Rafael Lovato Jr. admitted last week on the Joe Rogan Experience show that he has a rare brain condition. He has not retired yet and Bellator later released a statement that they have not made a decision on what to do with his belt at this point. But if Lovato Jr. is forced to retire or sit out a significant period of time the promotion may opt to strip him of his title and let the division move on.

If that’s the case, then Mousasi and Lima could potentially fight each other for the vacant belt. After hearing the news about Lovato Jr., Lima suggested a fight against Mousasi, who saw the news and said he would be open to fighting Lima or fellow contender John Salter for the vacant belt.

Check out what Mousasi wrote on his Twitter.

“Bellator, send me the next victim. I’m hungry. @JohnSalter_mma or @PhenomLima , I am down for either. @BellatorMMA @MikeKoganMMA @ScottCoker”

Mousasi lost a contentious majority decision to Lovato Jr. last June in an upset to lose the Bellator middleweight strap. As for Lima, he won the Bellator Welterweight Grand Prix to reclaim the title from rival Rory MacDonald, but he has defeated the majority of Bellator’s top fighters at 170lbs and it seems like he wants to test himself and try to become a two-division champion in Bellator.

There’s no telling yet what Bellator president Scott Coker will do with Lovato Jr.’s belt, but if it is indeed vacated, then Mousasi vs. Lima would be an incredible fight for the vacant strap.

Who do you think would win a vacant Bellator middleweight title fight between Gegard Mousasi and Douglas Lima?