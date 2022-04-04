Jon Jones says he will be in peak condition by June or July but is still waiting on a fight offer

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has said he plans on being in “peak condition” by the summer.

For the last few years we’ve all been waiting for the moment that Jon Jones gets back into the Octagon and finally debuts at heavyweight. Unfortunately, whether it be due to contract disputes or personal issues, we’re no closer to seeing “Bones” make his long-awaited comeback.

There’s a lot of speculation flying around regarding the future of the division and where Jones is going to fit into it all. Of course, with Francis Ngannou being injured, now may be the perfect time for Dana White and the UFC to once again throw an interim belt into the mix.

However, as per Jones himself, he hasn’t been offered the chance to fight for the belt just yet.

Nope, but my plan is to be in peak condition come June/ July https://t.co/wHAc1nUvwl — BONY (@JonnyBones) April 2, 2022

“Nope [not offered a fight], but my plan is to be in peak condition come June/ July”

Stipe Miocic, Tai Tuivasa, Ciryl Gane and Jon Jones appear to be the four names most frequently associated with the idea of an interim championship with all four highlighting their interest in recent weeks. Tom Aspinall and Curtis Blaydes are also looking good right now but Aspinall has already made it clear that he isn’t ready for such a step up yet, whereas Blaydes still has the cloud of the Derrick Lewis knockout hanging over him.

As for Jones he definitely looks to be in great shape, but that isn’t going to mean a thing if he goes in there and looks flat-footed against some of these heavyweights.

The new era has arrived and nobody quite knows how the LHW GOAT is going to handle that.

Do you expect to see Jon Jones compete for some kind of title before the end of 2022? If so, who will he face?