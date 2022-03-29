Jon Jones admits his candle for light heavyweight blew out: “It showed in my last fight”

Jon Jones has taken to Twitter to talk about his former light heavyweight status and what’s to come for the fighter in 2022.

Jones (26-1 MMA) last fought back in February of 2020 at UFC 247, where he defeated Dominick Reyes (12-3 MMA), defending the light heavyweight title for the 13th time. Jon Jones defeated Dominick Reyes via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46).

Following the decision over Reyes, many fans and media alike weighed in believing that Reyes was robbed and should have come out the victor at UFC 247. Of the 21 outlets tallied on MMA Decisions, seven scored the fight for Jones, 14 for Reyes.

‘Bones’, 34, has since made the decision to move up to heavyweight status and is looking forward to debuting in his new weight class in the 2nd quarter of 2022.

Taking to Twitter, Jon Jones commented:

“My candle for light heavyweight blew out, it showed in my last fight, instead of being discouraged by a bad performance, I’m stoked about this new season. New energy. My time at LWH was over, I see that more clear today than ever.”

Jones has quite the resume with a record of 10 knockouts and 6 submissions and is well on his way to being called the greatest MMA fighter of all time. Suffering only one loss, by disqualification defeat to Matt Hamill (12-8 MMA) in 2009, which some still view as just bad referring and should have been another notch in the win column.

While Jon Jones has dominated in the Octagon, his personal life has tarnished both his reputation and legacy. The UFC star has been arrested several times, has tested positive for PED’s on two occasions, and has had his own battles with the bottle.

But, Jones is turning the corner, looking forward to a new season with new energy. The question now is who will Jones meet in the cage in his new weight class? Any thoughts on who you’d like to see the former light heavyweight champion fight in his debut?